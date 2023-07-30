Azimio Responds To Kenya Kwanza’s Letter Listing 5 Issues To Be Discussed in Fresh Talks

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has responded after the Kenya Kwanza coalition tabled five issues that will be discussed in the new negotiations.

In a statement on Saturday, Azimio said it’s yet to table issues that will be discussed in the talks.

“Azimio La Umoja Coalition party (AZIMIO) has taken note of the one-sided statement released by the majority leader of the National Assembly on behalf of the Kenya Kwanza(KK) regime.

“It should be noted that in our statement that was released before KK’s, Azimio is yet to table its substantive issues,” Azimio stated.

The opposition coalition also noted that its four point agenda for talks includes; cost of living, electoral reforms, non-interference of coalitions, and police brutality.

“As Azimio, we reaffirm that our four point agenda remains the same; Cost of living, Electoral audit and reforms, Non interference in coalitions and their constituent parties and finally accountability and probe into police brutality that has claimed dozens of innocent lives,” the coalition reiterated.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah had on Saturday announced that the new committee will discuss the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), implementation of the two-thirds gender rule and entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund.

Other issues he stated are the establishment and entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The statement however sparked debate online, with Kenyans questioning why the cost of living was not captured in the list.

Also Read: Azimio Coalition and Kenya Kwanza to Hold Fresh Talks to Address Key Issues