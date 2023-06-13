Azimio Responds To President Ruto’s Warning On Mungiki Resurgance

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has chastised President William Ruto over vowing to deal with the resurgence of the Mungiki sect.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 13, Azimio claimed that the alleged Mungiki gang are some of the Kenyans who are experiencing the Kenya Kwanza government’s failed promises.

“As a party, we wish to challenge Kenya Kwanza not to run away from responsibilities. The young people this administration sees as Mungiki and other types of criminals are the same ones it mobilized as foot soldiers, for the now failed promise of economic revival,” said Azimio.

The Raila-led coalition noted that the accused members of the outlawed group are frustrated over the jobs and training they were promised by the current regime during campaigns.

The coalition further stated that it would now allow the government to resort to extra-judicial killings.

“Azimio La Umoja will not sit back and watch the regime resort to the extra-judicial execution and enforced disappearance witnessed in the past, in the name of fighting non-existence crimes,” the statement added.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kirinyaga President Ruto stated that he would not allow the resurgence of the outlawed group in the Mt Kenya region.

“Let me tell you Kenyans that we will not allow illegal groups. Those opposition leaders are trying to bring back Mungiki, bhang, extort Kenyans with illegal levies, and trouble our mothers.

“I want to tell you opposition leaders that if you think Mungiki are special people, please bring on your children and recruit them first, leave our children alone,” said Ruto.

The President asked the opposition to focus on issues affecting Kenyans instead of using the Mungiki sect for politics.

