Azimio Suspended Bi-partisan Talks To Bargain With Kenya Kwanza – Arap Kirwa

Former UDA Party vice chairperson Kipruto Arap Kirwa has claimed that Azimio’s move to suspend bi-partisan talks with Kenya Kwanza is way of bargaining.

Speaking on Wednesday April 25 during an interview with K24, Kipruto termed the suspension of talks as very normal.

“It is normal. It is a way of bargaining. Even when people go for dowry at times they have to suspend certain sessions for people to do consultations,” Kirwa said.

He added, “Because for us we know the number of cows that we give when we marry somebody’s daughter, it’s about five of them. But sometimes the family insists there must be some things more to be given to the mother of somebody else who has brought up the child.”

Kirwa added that he is happy with the opposition’s move to suspend the talks saying that the government would now be forced to be serious.

“And therefore, I find this perfectly normal. If they had gone on smoothly, I would be worried. I am happy now that serious talks are going to take place,” Kirwa said.

Azimio bipartisan co-chairperson Otiende Amollo on Tuesday announced that there was a stalemate over the inclusion of MPs Adan Keynan (Eldas) and David Pkosing (Pokot South).

The Rarieda MP stated that the stalemate can be solved by three options only, either the two MPs choose to withdraw from the team, Azimio, and Kenya Kwanza withdraw their objection to the two MPs or the appointing authorities choose to withdraw any of those gentlemen on their own accord.

“Until then we have hit a stalemate and we have suspended these talks until such time as there might be consensus along the lines reached or the position changes,” said Amollo.

Also Read: Azimio Suspends Bi-partisan Talks with Government