News

Azimio To Hold Requiem Mass for Anti-Government Protests Victims on Friday

By

Published

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga
Azimio Leader Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja coalition will on Friday, July 28 hold a requiem mass to commemorate the lives of persons killed and injured during the anti-government demonstrations.

Azimio in a statement on Thursday announced that the event will be held at De Paul grounds in Karen from 9 am.

“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party wishes to invite Kenyans of goodwill for Interdenominational Requiem Mass in honour of the slain and injured victims of police brutality during recent protests against high taxes and cost of living. The mass will be held at the De Paul Grounds in Karen, off Langata Road starting 9 am tomorrow, 28th July 2023,” read the statement in part.

The coalition noted that the prayers will also be held in chosen locations across the country.

“Similar prayers will take place in chosen locations in counties across the country on the same day,” Azimio said.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition appealed to Kenyans to keep peace during the nationwide prayers and to continue lighting candles and laying flowers in remembrance of the deceased persons.

“We therefore appeal to Kenyans to keep peace during these prayers. We also encourage Kenyans to continue lighting candles and laying flowers in respect and love for our slain and injured patriots.

“This exercise continues through the weekend. The death and the injuries must be our reason to fight harder for taxes and prices to come down,” the statement added.

The opposition leaders on Wednesday held a vigil at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation to honor persons killed during the protests.

