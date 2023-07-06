Azimio’s Final Call to Kenyans Ahead of Saba Saba Rally

The Azimio la Umoja Coalition has announced its final preparations ahead of the much-awaited Saba Saba Rally in Kamukunji on Friday, July 7.

Speaking on Thursday at Kamukunji grounds, Azimio leaders urged their supporters to turn out in large numbers as early as 4.30 am.

“You all know that Saba Saba is a historic day. So tomorrow we begin shaping a new history from this venue led by our leader Raila Odinga. We welcome all Kenyans from all walks of life to begin arriving here as early as 4.30 am… We shall be very peaceful and hold a very peaceful meeting,” Peter Imwatok stated.

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch also asked Raila supporters and Nairobi residents to the rally saying it will be historic.

“We welcome Nairobi residents at this historic Kamukunji grounds where the second liberation of Saba Saba happened… The 2023 Saba Saba will officially take place here tomorrow. We want a new Kenya. Tomorrow we are here to start the fourth liberation,” said Oluoch.

ODM Party Nairobi County chairperson George Aladwa on his part stated that the after Kenyans have converged at Kamukunji grounds they will proceed to a peaceful march towards Nairobi CBD.

He urged the police and other security agencies not to disrupt them but offer security.

The Saba Saba rallies are also expected to take place countrywide led by other Azimio la Umoja principals.

The Jubilee Party has so far written to the Officer Commanding Nyahururu Police Station informing him of their plan to hold peaceful protests in Nyahururu Town against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“This is to notify you that the Jubilee Party, Laikipia Branch will be holding a peaceful procession in Nyahururu Town on Friday, the 7th of July 2023.For the avoidance of doubt, this is not an application for permission as none is required under Article 37. This is a notification to enable the police to provide adequate security to the demonstrators,” read the notice in part.

