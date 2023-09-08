Babu Owino Changes Tune On Resigning, To Expel 5 MPs

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has made about turn on his resignation as the Kenya Young Parliamentarians (KYPA) Secretary General.

Speaking on Friday, September 8, the vocal MP revealed he deliberately resigned to test his enemies in the association.

“The other day I did say that I had resigned, I wanted to test and see my enemies in KYPA, the people who would start opposing me in KYPA. There is nothing like resignation as the Secretary General of KYPA, I will give a way forward on what should be done in KYPA,” Babu stated.

The ODM MP further revealed that KYPA received communication from the Registrar of Societies notifying that the changes in its top leadership are illegal, indicating a coup that was in the works by a section of KYPA members to oust him as Secretary-General.

“The registrar of societies did write a letter to KYPA communicating that whatever was done in the sham elections is not recognized and legal. Therefore the coup that was planned by some members of KYPA will not hold. As the secretary-general, I will expel five members without trial from KYPA. I will draft a letter soon,” he added.

Babu on Monday dismissed media reports indicating that he was kicked out of the KYPA leadership.

He explained that he stepped down from the position to allow other members to serve in the KYPA leadership.

“We did meet as 15 members of parliament from the Azimio la Umoja coalition and I decided as Babu Owino to step down from my position as the secretary general and give a chance to other new members of parliament to get to serve us in various positions,” he set the record straight.

