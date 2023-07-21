Babu Owino Freed On Ksh 100 Million Cash Bail 

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has been released on a cash bail of Ksh.100,000 or an of Ksh200,000 bond.

Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyina in his ruling on Friday July 21 stated that the prosecution did not establish a reason to deny the accused bail.

“A look at the affidavit does not disclose compelling reasons to deny the accused person bond, each of the accused persons is granted a bond of Sh 200,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh 100,000,” Onyina ruled.

Babu was being charged together with Calvina Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho, Tom Ondongo Ong’udi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo and Willys Owino Baraka over allegations of conspiracy to commit subversive activities.

Owino was arrested on Tuesday evening around 8pm at JKIA while on his way home from Mombasa. He was held at JKIA Police Station before he was allegedly whisked away to Wanguru Police Station in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

The prosecution had objected to their release, claiming that they would interfere with investigations that are still underway.

The prosecution requested the court to deny bail to each of the accused and keep the suspects in custody until the investigations were completed.

“On dates between 7 day of July 2023 and 18 day of July 2023, people reasonably believed to be the Respondents’ accomplices not only gathered unlawfully but also rioted in various parts of Nairobi County thereby committing a number of penal offences as charged in the instant charges,” the DPP told the court.

The defence team led by lawyers Danstan Omari, Dancun Okatch, and Ndegwa Njiru, among others, however told the court that the affidavit presented by the prosecution to deny the accused person’s bond is the same affidavit used to oppress politicians from 2017 to 2022.

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence After Skipping Wednesday, Thursday Azimio Demos