News

Babu Owino Goes After President Ruto Over Remarks Towards The Opposition

Embakasi East Mp Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has chided President William Ruto over his recent remarks towards the opposition.

Speaking on Monday outside Milimani Law Courts, Owino asked the Head of State to carry himself as a president and respect the office.

“If you are a president behave presidential do not behave like any other bystander or a villager. You must behave presidential, remember Kenya does not belong to you,” said Babu.

He added, “You are just a custodian of Kenyans’ interests, and you are holding power on behalf of Kenyans therefore, you must be presidential. You must respect that office.”

The second term MP went on to tell President Ruto to stop threatening the opposition that he will deal with them ruthlessly if they hold protests.

Babu at the same time asked the court to stop wasting time on politically instigated cases against Azimio politicians and supporters.

“We want this case to be concluded within a week. We want to know if we are being imprisoned, let’s be imprisoned quickly. If we are being acquitted, let us be acquitted hurriedly,” said the ODM MP.

His remarks come after President Ruto told the opposition to agree that they will not push for a handshake or violent protests before the resumption of bipartisan negations.

“If we agree on those two that there is no handshake and there is no violence then we can proceed as a country and we can discuss the rest of the things,” Ruto said on Monday in Nyeri.

Also Read: President Ruto Issues 2 Demands To Azimio Before Resumption of Talks

