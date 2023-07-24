Babu Owino Narrates Details Of Torture He Underwent During Arrest 

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has opened up about his experience at the hands of the police after he was arrested and detained for three days last week.

In a video recording that he shared on his social media handles, Owino stated that he was handcuffed, blind folded and then thrown into the boot of a Subaru.

“I was handcuffed, blindfolded and thrown in a boot of a Subaru car,” he said.

The ODM MP stated that he was driven to an unknown place and put in solitary confinement.

“For three days I was not given food, no access to my family, no access to my legal representation, I did not take a bath, I did not take water, and that was a very inhumane treatment accorded to me,” Babu said.

The Embakasi East MP who was later traced to Wanguru Police Station in Mwea Kirinyaga County by his family regretted the incidents and said the treatment he was accorded is a testament to brutality in the service.

“If a member of Parliament can be treated in such a harsh way, what is happening to normal Kenyans?I want to take this opportunity to condemn such acts. The only mistake I made was to fight for Kenyans. And as a leader, an elected member of Parliament I am a voice to the voiceless,” said Babu.

He went on to condemn the Kenya Kwanza administration for the alleged mistreatment, saying he will continue to fight for Kenyans despite the arrest.

“I’m a messenger, you can kill the messenger but you will never kill the message. If fighting for Kenyans will cost me my life, so be it. Since I was a student leader, I was fighting for the interests of Kenyans and I will continue fighting for them,” he added.

