Babu Owino Opposes Raila’s New Protesting Tactic 

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has dissented the new style of anti-government protests Azimio Leader Raila Odinga said he will use in future demonstrations.

Speaking on Friday in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila said he will ask his supporters to stay indoors and not to come outside to avoid police killings and brutality during demonstrations.

“We will not be cowed by this act, we don’t even have to bring people to the streets. We can tell people to stay home as another way of expressing dissatisfaction.

“In fact, next time we will not tell people to come to the streets, we will tell them to stay in their homes and not to come outside,” Raila said.

However Babu Owino says the move will be ineffective and the only move to keep the Kenya Kwanza government in check is by telling people to go outside.

“Baba, you said we shouldn’t go to the streets to demonstrate. But I want to say that we have to go. That is the only way we are going to keep this government in check. If not, then our people won’t be safe,” the Embakasi MP said.

He also restated that the issues affecting Kenyans must be accommodated in the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

The talks are set to officially begin on Monday August 14 at Bomas of Kenya.

The Kenya Kwanza side is being led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah while Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka leads the opposition.

