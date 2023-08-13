Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Babu Owino Opposes Raila’s New Protesting Tactic 

By

Published

IMG 20230124 WA0003

File image of Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has dissented the new style of anti-government protests Azimio Leader Raila Odinga said he will use in future demonstrations. 

Speaking on Friday in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila said he will ask his supporters to stay indoors and not to come outside to avoid police killings and brutality during demonstrations.

“We will not be cowed by this act, we don’t even have to bring people to the streets. We can tell people to stay home as another way of expressing dissatisfaction.

“In fact, next time we will not tell people to come to the streets, we will tell them to stay in their homes and not to come outside,” Raila said. 

However Babu Owino says the move will be ineffective and the only move to keep the Kenya Kwanza government in check is by telling people to go outside. 

“Baba, you said we shouldn’t go to the streets to demonstrate. But I want to say that we have to go. That is the only way we are going to keep this government in check. If not, then our people won’t be safe,” the Embakasi MP said.

He also restated that the issues affecting Kenyans must be accommodated in the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

The talks are set to officially begin on Monday August 14 at Bomas of Kenya. 

The Kenya Kwanza side is being led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah while Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka leads the opposition. 

Also Read: Raila Reveals New Tact He Will Use In Future Demonstrations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020