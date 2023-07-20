Babu Owino’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Arrest, Traces Him To Mwea

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s wife Fridah Ongili has pleaded with the government to release her husband.

In a video on Wednesday evening, Fridah said he last spoke to Babu on Tuesday after he was arrested at JKIA.

“He called me on Tuesday at 11 pm saying he has been arrested. He said he is going to call me again but that has not happened since his phone went off,” she said.

Fridah went on to say that she has been looking for him since Tuesday before she got information that he might be held in Wanguru Police Station in Mwea.

“I was given information that he is in Wanguru police station in Mwea that is why I am here. He is definitely here because there is a lady who took me aside. I begged them I needed my husband to give him food and medicine because he was not feeling well on Monday, but they took me outside the police station,” said Mrs Ongili.

She appealed to the government to release Babu saying he has done nothing wrong to warrant an arrest.

“Let my husband be free as he has done nothing to be arrested. He is unwell and he deserves visitations by family and lawyers,” she added.

Her statement comes after Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua condemned the arrest of Azimio leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the arrests and or abductions of Azimio leaders and close associates of leaders without any colour of right or the slightest justification.

“Last night Hon. Babu Owino MP Embakasi East was arrested by police and is being held incommunicado. His whereabouts remain unknown,” Karua stated.

