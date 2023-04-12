Connect with us

News

Bandits kill herder, injure three in fresh attack in Baringo

By

Published

bandits
bandits

Bandits struck again in the volatile Kiserian village in Baringo South, Kenya, on Wednesday, resulting in the death of a herder and injuries to three others.

According to Baringo County police commander Julius Kiragu, the raiders also made off with livestock in the attack, which took place at around 9 a.m.

This incident brings the total number of people killed in the troubled Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties to five in the past month alone.

The areas targeted by the bandits have been identified by the state as disturbed and dangerous, and are currently under a security operation by joint security forces.

 

However, the recent attack in Kiserian village shows that the security situation remains precarious, with bandits continuing to carry out deadly raids.

In a separate incident, twin night attacks by bandits occurred at Kalemngorok Centre in Turkana South sub-county, resulting in the death of a bandit and a two-year-old child.

The herders who were ambushed near Bartalo Hill in Baringo South were driving their livestock to grazing fields when they were attacked by armed criminals. One herder, Lpadayan Leparkitore, was shot in the head and died on the spot, while his companions managed to escape. However, they later pursued the attackers and three of them were injured during the pursuit.

The injured herders were transported to the Kiserian health centre via Lake Baringo for first aid, as the pursuit had led deep into the bushes in the deserted Ruggus village. The body of the deceased was taken to the Baringo County Referral Hospital mortuary in Kabarnet.

