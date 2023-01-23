Ben Githae Dumps Azimio For Kenya Kwanza

Celebrated Kikuyu musician Ben Githae has Dumped the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja for Kenya Kwanza camp.

Speaking on Monday During the burial of Trade CS Moses Kuria’s Sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, Githae stated that he had to swallow his pride and join the Ruto camp.

“I visited Moses Kuria on Friday and learnt about your visit. I wondered whether to attend the burial or not. But I had to swallow my pride and come face you.

“When things go bad the only option is to move forward. I am here now, I have left them. I met Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha and she asked me why I did not attend today’s Kamukunji rally. I told her this is where I belong,” Githae announced.

He stated that he was a lost sheep who did not vote for Ruto on August 9 2022, but was ready to be accepted back.

“You went to Nyanza and stated 99% did not vote for you and called them for a talk and in your house I believe you have many mansions. We are only 20% who did not vote for you. Will it really be difficult for you to have a talk with us?” he said.

The Kikuyu musician urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to accept every musician who had abandoned Jubilee in the same way he had welcomed other Members of Parliament.

“Riggy G you called all Jubilee MPs, we are also here as musicians who belonged to the other side. Call us now we are ready,” Githae stated.

He is renowned for singing the ‘Tano Tena’ song which was used by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto during the 2017 election campaigns.

Also Read: Raila Demands For Ruto Resignation