Big Win For President Ruto’s Jobless Allies As Court Okays CAS Appointments

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has dismissed a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya, challenging the establishment of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions in the public service commision.

Justice Monica Mburu on Thursday February 16 ruled that the PSC followed the due process of the law in creating and recruiting the positions.

“ELRC court delivers judgment on the CAS case and finds that the PSC followed the correct procedure in setting up the office. The petition by the Law Society of Kenya is dismissed,” Justice Mburu ruled.

She had prohibited the government from hiring new Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

In her decision, Justice Monicah Mbaru issued temporary restraining orders preventing President William Ruto from making CAS appointments.

“In the Interim to allow service upon the Respondent an order of stay of implementation of the process of establishment of the office of Chief Administrative Secretary in the Public Service be and is hereby issued,” she stated.

The LSK had opposed the hiring of the CASs on the grounds that the PSC never disclosed to the public the repercussions of employing individuals not identified by the Constitution.

LSK argued that CASs had roles comparable to those of Principal Secretaries and that their appointment would bloat an already bloated civil service.

The latest ruling is a huge victory for Ruto, who was eager to reward his close allies who supported him during his presidential campaign.

The court ruling now allows Ruto to make some appointments, which he will almost certainly award to his loyalists.

The positions were created by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 with their role broadly defined as helping Cabinet Secretaries to better coordinate the running of the affairs of their respective ministries.

