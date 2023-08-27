Connect with us

Billionaire Kidnapped Kidnapped in Broad Daylight in Nairobi 

The family of billionaire sugar investor Jaswant Singh Rai has expressed concern after their kin was kidnapped on Friday August 25 in Nairobi’s Kilimani area. 

The billionaire who owns the Kabras Sugar Company domiciled in Kakamega County was captured on CCTV being removed from his vehicle while on a traffic snarl up. 

He was then led to another pick up that was waiting on the side.

Rai’s vehicle was also discovered abandoned in the same location as the kidnapping. 

The billionaire’s family filed a missing person complaint at the Kilimani Police Station on Saturday where it was booked under OB 21/26/08/2023.

The Police have however stated that they are yet to know those behind the incident and the motive.

Other sources linked the tycoon’s kidnapping to alleged business rivalry in the sugar industry.

The incident has raised significant concerns within the community and among public figures.

“Jaswant Singh Rai was kidnapped by persons believed to be police officers along Wood Avenue, Kilimani, Nairobi. His whereabouts remain unknown. The family has reported a case of a missing person,” said LSK president Eric Theuri.

The LSK president demanded that the billionaire be released immediately and that the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, explain the situation.

Rai has been in the spot previously for a variety of reasons. One instance is his heated disagreements with his two brothers over the allocation of their father’s riches.

His role in the Kenyan sugar industry has also garnered him alot pf attention. 

According to reports, he exercised great power, practically single-handedly controlling a substantial amount of the country’s sugar production.

Also Read: NPS Issues Statement After Senator Mandago Goes Missing

