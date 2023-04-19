Blow To Azimio As Police Cancel Planned Town Hall Meeting in Mt Kenya

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has suffered a setback after a planned Town Hall meeting scheduled on Thursday April 20,203 in Murang’a was canceled.

Murang’a police commander David Mathiu rejected the Raila-Odinga led coalition’s request of holding the meeting citing that the notification was submitted late.

According to Mathiu, a notification must be submitted four days in advance, and Azimio delivered it on Tuesday, two days before their scheduled meeting.

Former Murang’a governor appeared at the Murang’a police station on Tuesday to deliver the notice, stating that the meeting will be strictly an engagement forum between the leaders and the citizens.

“We are coming to engage the people, those who have been asking why Murang’a has not participated in the national debate calling for a reduction in the cost of living, finally we are here,” he said.

The Usawa party leader also said they wanted to discuss DP Rigathi Gachagua’s shareholder remarks.

“Gachagua said non-shareholders would only get leftovers. That is why we have organized a meeting for non-shareholders and I will lead the movement. Raila was elected by about 7 million people and another 7 million did not vote. All these people are non-shareholders and are the majority,” he added.

The event would be Azimio’s first town hall meeting in Mt. Kenya region, coming only days after another in Nairobi on April 13.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, George Wajackoyah, Mwangi wa Iria, and Jeremiah Kioni were scheduled to attend the town hall gathering.

Other parties invited to the meeting include trade unions, farmers’ associations, small enterprises, civil society organizations, veterans, human rights campaigners, intellectuals, and faith-based organizations.

