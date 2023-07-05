Blow To Kenya Kwanza Government As High Court Extends Orders Suspending Implementation Of Finance Act 2023

The High Court has extended orders that suspended the Finance Act 2023 until Monday, July 10, 2023.

Justice Muguri Thande issued the new directives on Wednesday, July 5 following submissions by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, Lawyer Githu Muigai and Lawyer Otiende Omollo.

“Hon Mugure Thande has extended the conservatory orders until 10th July 2023, at 2:00 PM when the ruling will be delivered & directions given. Note: Implementation of the Finance Act 2023 still stands suspended, in accordance with the orders issued on 30th June,” Omtataha tweeted after the court session.

Justice Thande had issued the orders suspending the Finance Act 2023 on Friday, June 30 following a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Thande in a statement said she was satisfied that the application met a threshold for conservatory orders.

“That I am satisfied that the Application meets the test for conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the Application until 5.7.23 when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” ruled Justice Thande.

Thande also prohibited the respondents and interested parties, as well as their representatives, from enforcing the Finance Act, 2023.

Despite the orders, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased the fuel prices due to the increase in Value Added Tax from 8 percent to 16 percent in the Finance Act.

EPRA in a statement announced that the price of petrol will increase by Ksh 13.49 per litre, diesel by Ksh 12.39 per litre and kerosene by Ksh 11.96 per litre.

“The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has recalculated the maximum pump prices that will be in force from 1st July to 14th July 2023 taking into account VAT at 16%.

“As a result, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by KShs.13.49 per litre, KShs.12.39 per litre and KShs.11.96 per litre respectively,” EPRA announced.

Also Read: