News

Blow To Pastor Ezekiel As Court Freezes His 16 Bank Accounts

By

Published

odero

File image of Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Televangelist Ezekiel Odero on Monday, May 5 suffered a major setback after the Milimani Law Court ordered the freezing of his 16 bank accounts and allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the accounts.

Chief Inspector Martin Munene had asked the court to allow DCI detectives to investigate the accounts belonging to Pastor Ezekiel over suspected money laundering.

Munene argued that the accounts have been receiving huge transactions whose money is suspected to be proceeds of illicit cash from victims who were allegedly radicalized to sell their properties.

“It is necessary and desirable to issue the applicant with a warrant to investigate books of bank and mobile money services accounts so as to authorize the officer to have access to books relating to several account numbers,” the ruling read in part.

“Whereas it has been proven to this Honourable Court on oath that for the purpose of investigation into the commission of offences Money Laundering Contrary to Section 3, 4 and 7 of POCAMLA Act No. 9 of 2009, it is necessary and desirable to issue the Applicant with a warrant to investigate books of bank and mobile money services accounts.”

The Court at the same time allowed the DCI sleuths to review mobile money transactions on his seven lines.

This comes days after Pastor Ezekiel’s lawyer Danstan Omari moved to court to block the DCI from accessing and freezing his accounts.

“In the interim and pending the hearing and determination of this application, this honourable court be pleased to issue a conservatory order temporarily restraining the respondents from taking adverse action against Odero or New Life Prayer Center and Church including the freezing of the church accounts in Cooperative Bank and NCBA bank,” Omari told the Court.

Also Read: Pastor Ezekiel Breaks Silence After Being Released

