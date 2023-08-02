Blow To Ruto As Court Suspends His Directive On Logging 

The High Court has suspended President William Ruto’s move to lift the ban on logging.

This is after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) moved to court seeking orders to stay the directive even as they challenged the decision.

Justice Oscar Angote in a ruling on Wednesday August 2 suspended the President’s directive until the case filed before the court is heard and determined.

“Orders are granted staying the government directive on the revocation of the Gazette notices previously issued for degazettement of forest areas/designating areas as forests and the re-introduction of the shamba System,” Angote ruled.

He further blocked the issuance of licenses to saw millers who cut trees in the government forests.

President Ruto had announced the lifting of the logging ban on July 2 during a church service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Molo, Nakuru County.

He explained that the move will help the economies of areas that depend on forest products.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth and open up the business while we continue with our plan to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years,” said Ruto.

He added,”Sasa miti inaoza huku kwa msitu na watu wanahangaika pande hii hawana mbao, hii maneno yote tumeondoa na tumesema tutafanya na mpango.”

Ruto also argued that removing the logging moratorium, which has been in effect since 2018, will create jobs for both Kenyans and businesses, and is in keeping with the government’s plan to plant 15 billion trees in ten years.

The decision was however opposed by a section of Kenyans including the LSK.

