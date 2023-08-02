Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Blow To Ruto As Court Suspends His Directive On Logging 

By

Published

c1 4652145

File image of President Ruto

The High Court has suspended President William Ruto’s move to lift the ban on logging. 

This is after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) moved to court seeking orders to stay the directive even as they challenged the decision.

Justice Oscar Angote in a ruling on Wednesday August 2 suspended the President’s directive until the case filed before the court is heard and determined.

“Orders are granted staying the government directive on the revocation of the Gazette notices previously issued for degazettement of forest areas/designating areas as forests and the re-introduction of the shamba System,” Angote ruled.

He further blocked the issuance of licenses to saw millers who cut trees in the government forests.

President Ruto had announced the lifting of the logging ban on July 2 during a church service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Molo, Nakuru County.

He explained that the move will help the economies of areas that depend on forest products.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth and open up the business while we continue with our plan to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years,” said Ruto.

He added,”Sasa miti inaoza huku kwa msitu na watu wanahangaika pande hii hawana mbao, hii maneno yote tumeondoa na tumesema tutafanya na mpango.”

Ruto also argued that removing the logging moratorium, which has been in effect since 2018, will create jobs for both Kenyans and businesses, and is in keeping with the government’s plan to plant 15 billion trees in ten years.

The decision was however opposed by a section of Kenyans including the LSK. 

Also Read: President William Ruto’s Message to Azimio Ahead of Peace Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019