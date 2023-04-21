Bobmil mattress factory on Mombasa Road goes up in flames

A massive fire erupted at the Bobmil Mattress manufacturing factory located along Mombasa Road in Nairobi, and firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the flames.

The police have confirmed that the fire began at around 7 pm and its cause is yet to be determined. The area has been covered in a thick cloud of smoke due to the fire.

To ensure their safety, motorists have been advised to take alternative routes by the police. Bobmil Mattress is a renowned company in the mattress production industry.

As of 8 pm, the fire was still burning and fire trucks were still on the scene trying to control it.