News

Body of middle-aged man found dumped on roadside in Thika town

By

Published

Photo courtesy crime scene

Thika Police in Kiambu County, Kenya are investigating the death of a middle-aged man whose body was found dumped on the roadside in Ziwani estate. The police believe that the victim was killed elsewhere before his body was delivered and dumped at the scene. The body was discovered on Sunday morning and was moved to the mortuary for identification and postmortem.

According to police who attended the scene, the body was not there earlier in the morning. Those who were heading to church as early as 6 am did not see it there, which means that the body was dumped at the scene at around 7 am. Efforts are being made to identify the victim and make an arrest.

In another incident in Kabati, Murangá, the police are searching for a gang of eight that attacked and robbed motorists using the Old Muranga Road. The robbers were armed with crude weapons and were riding on three motorcycles when they attacked motorists. In the first instance, the gang robbed a man and a woman who were in a salon car. The gang forced the man out of the car after robbing him of Sh200 and a mobile phone. They then drove off with the woman before dropping her on the road after robbing her of Sh5,000 and a mobile phone.

The gang had earlier robbed other motorists along the same road of their cash and mobile phones. The police laid an ambush on the stolen car and deflated its tires as it joined the Kenol-Thika road in a chase. The robbers managed to escape on foot, leaving behind a mobile phone and crude weapons that were recovered inside the car.

At least four people were robbed and injured in the ordeal. One motorist said he lost Sh70,000 to the gang. The police are currently on a hunt for the gang, and investigations are ongoing. Motorists are advised to be cautious while driving along the Old Muranga Road, especially in areas that are known to be risky.

