Boni Khalwale Criticizes US Government over Comments on Edwin Chiloba’s Murder

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has slammed the US government over its statement on LGTBQ actvist and Fashion Model Edwin Chiloba’s murder.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 11, the Senator asked the US o stay away from African children.

“If African governments are looking for who is destroying the long-respected African social fabric amongst our youth, look no further,” he said.

“The USA, keep off our children. Please!” he added.

The US government on Tuesday called for proper investigations into Edwin Chiloba’s death.

“Violence against LGBTQI+ persons or anyone, of course, is unacceptable. But when violence stems from possible bias or stigma, it indirectly harms all members of the targeted community,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a news conference.

“We’ve sent our condolences to his family, to his loved ones, but also to the LGBTQI+ community in Kenya during their time of mourning. There were so many in that community in Kenya who benefited from his leadership, from his visibility, from his support,” He added.

Five suspects have so far been detained over the murder of Chiloba. The five include Jackton Odhiambo who is the prime suspect alongside three minors.

According to an autopsy released on Wednesday by government pathologist Johansen Oduor, the late Edwin Chiloba succumbed to death after pieces of socks and jeans were stuffed into his mouth and nose cutting off his air supply.

“We did an autopsy on the body of Edwin Kiprotich and we found that he died from choking as a result of his nose and mouth being sealed.

“He could not breathe and died shortly after. The first thing we found was that his mouth and nose were stuffed with jeans. There were also socks in his mouth,” Oduor said.

