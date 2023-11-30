Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Boost For Kenya As NBA Opens Office in Nairobi

By

Published

FB IMG 1701319206699

The United States National Basketball Association (NBA) has committed to support the development of the sport in Kenya after opening an office in Nairobi. 

To commemorate the inauguration of the NBA’s fifth African office, the organization has put up a Junior NBA clinic that is set to engage 70 boys and girls in Nairobi.

The NBA also announced plans to implement grassroots programmes to nurture talent in the country.

It will partner with the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Education and Kenya Basketball Federation to develop a comprehensive basketball ecosystem.

This is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in New York in September between the NBA and the Ministry of Sports in the presence of President William Ruto.

Egypt, Senegal, South Africa and Nigeria are the only other African countries hosting NBA offices.

FB IMG 1701319186687

President Ruto described the initiative as a turning point in the development of the sport in the country.

He said the move will give Kenyan youth the opportunity to pursue professional basketball.

“Professional basketball promises to enhance talent commercialisation and transform the lives of our youth,” he said.

Ruto made the remarks after meeting NBA officials led by NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, and NBA Kenya Senior Director and Country Operations Lead Michael Finley at State House Nairobi.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in September also announced that Kenya has struck a deal with the NBA for the construction of a sports arena in Nairobi.

 “We are working with Masai Ujiri to create the Nairobi Arena, (check out the Kigali Arena); this will be bigger and more exciting,” Sakaja said via his X handle.

Also Read: President Ruto Reveals How CS Nakhumicha Forced Him To Cut Short His France Trip 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020