Breaking News: Police and Public Rush to Scene of Machakos Road Accident as Two Vehicles Burn

On Thursday night, two vehicles collided in Machakos town and subsequently burst into flames, according to Machakos subcounty police commander Moss Ndhiwa.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a 40-feet trailer and a saloon car.

The incident occurred on Kyumbi-Machakos road, between Shell and Rubis feeling stations, a few meters from Susu Centre.

The police and members of the public were at the scene helping to put out the fire. Ndhiwa said that the incident happened a few minutes past 8 pm, and at the moment, the focus was on extinguishing the fire.

He added that details of the accident would be given later.

More follows…