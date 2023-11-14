British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fires Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Appoints Cameron

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she accused police of being too tolerant of pro-Palestinian protests.

According to the government, Braverman resigned as part of a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday. PM Sunak was under growing pressure to fire Braverman, a polarising figure popular with the authoritarian element of the ruling Conservative Party.

In a highly rare attack on the police last week, Braverman claimed that London’s police department was tolerating lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She referred to activists demanding for a cease-fire in Gaza as “hate marchers.” On Sunday, far-right protestors clashed with police in London. Critics charged Braverman with inflaming tensions.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary,” Braverman stated after her dismissal.

“I will have more to say in due course,” she stated.

The sacking comes as the ruling Conservatives announced a substantial overhaul of Sunak’s top ministers, his first since becoming Prime Minister on October 25, 2022.

Rishi Sunak named James Cleverly as interior minister, removing the 54-year-old from his position as foreign secretary, which he had held for a year.

Sunak’s decision is part of his first significant upheaval after nearly 13 months in office and comes after the UK leader fired Suella Braverman as interior minister earlier Monday.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed as the country’s new foreign secretary on Monday, in a surprise choice made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of a reorganization of his senior team.