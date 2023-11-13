Business Woman Who Imported Oil Worth 17 Billion Shillings Allegedly Reported Missing

Ann Njeri Njoroge a billionaire lady who hit the headlines after importing 100 metric tons of oil worth 17 Billion has been reported as missing by his lawyer Cliff Ombeta. Ombeta said that her client was summoned by the DCI on Thursday and since then he has not heard from her.

“She is now missing for two days. She is unreachable and untraceable,” Ombeta stated during a presser with journalists in Mombasa.

Ombeta claims he called detectives investigating the crime, who denied any knowledge of her abduction or summoning. The lawyer linked Njeri’s abduction to Sh17 billion in diesel oil transported into the nation by her company Ann’s Import and Export Enterprises Ltd from Turkey via Saudi Arabia.

Ombeta stated that she did so in collaboration with an Israeli national and that she has a solid credit history with her lenders.

He said that two people used Njeri’s failure to obtain an oil importing license to claim ownership of the 100,000 metric tonnes of oil.

“This was to be sold to whoever was willing to buy from her. The issue has been that when she was attempting to do so, other persons attempted to steal the oil from her,” Ombeta stated.

According to the lawyer, it all began on November 4, while the oil was in the high seas as Njeri sought a buyer for the oil before it could enter Kenya.

He stated that the authorities notified Njeri that the ship carrying the oil had docked at the Mombasa port. Njeri reported the incident to the Mombasa Port Police Station and demanded to know who authorized the ship to dock without her authorization.

On November 8, she filed a petition in the Mombasa High Court, suing several firms and requesting that the ship not be permitted to unload the oil. Ombeta stated that her client received a High Court order in Mombasa prohibiting the ship from leaving the dock and the diesel from being offloaded until the ownership dispute is resolved.

In her pleas, Njeri requests that some corporations deposit Sh17 billion in an interest-bearing account while the issue is heard and decided.

In response, one of the companies, through its CEO, asserted that no one may bring petroleum into the country without a licence.

