Caleb Amisi Slams President Ruto Over Attacks On Uhuru, Raila Properties

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Hamisi, has criticized President William Ruto for ignoring his power as the head of state and symbol of national unity.

Amisi referred to the invasion of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City land, stating that the State failed to prevent looters from taking away sheep and vandalizing property, taking too much time to act.

“We don’t have a government and Kenyans are on their own. United Democratic Alliance took power in a questionable manner and they do not know what to do with it or what running a country is all about,” Amisi said.

He accused the government of being part of the plot to cause chaos and added that the Northlands City incidents would make criminals more daring and that ordinary Kenyans would suffer.

Amisi equated the slow response from security agencies to the lack of a responsive government. The MP was concerned that leaders of the Kenya Kwanza administration were targeting key institutional and oversight agencies such as the media and attempting to amend laws to take away key freedoms that were hard-fought for.

“Police did not do anything yet the illegal operation went on for hours and hours. What will happen to the small bicycle owned by Wafula, coconut tree belonging to Mwabire and chicken belonging to Ajega,” he explained.

He believed that the precedent set in the Northlands City incident was proof enough that Kenyans were on their own, as those elected to protect their property and foster national unity had lost control.

The MP’s remarks follow recent comments by Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, who claimed that police officers responded swiftly to the attacks on Uhuru Kenyatta’s and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s premises, preventing further damage.

