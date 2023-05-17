Canada Warns Kenyans Over Fake Jobs Announced By CS Alfred Mutua

The Canadian government had dismissed Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua’s statement that Kenyans can now travel to the North American country for employment opportunities.

In a statement on Tuesday May 16 Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stated that there are no special programs welcoming Kenyan immigrants.

IRCC urged Kenyans to visit the country’s immigration website. for accurate information on how to move to Canada.

“Disinformation is circulating which suggests that special programs are welcoming Kenyan immigrants. This is false, and the immigration programs referenced do not exist. For accurate information on how to immigrate, visit Canada.ca/immigration,” said IRCC.

CS Mutua had earlier in a statement urged Kenyans to move into Canada as there are many job opportunities.

“There are job opportunities within various economic sectors across Canada and Kenyans can travel to Canada as students, tourists and as workers.

“Currently, Canada has more employment opportunities than available people to work and we agreed that Kenya can help fill that gap. The process for those who wish to go to Canada is simple but requires one to be diligent,” said Mutua.

He also noted that the Kenyan Government is in deep negotiations with Canada so that Kenyans can apply for migration and Job visas.

“We are in deep negotiations and we will be providing a comprehensive statement within the next few days with guidance and links agreed upon between the Kenyan and the Canadian Government so that Kenyans can apply for migration or job visas,” he said.

Mutua further stated that his Ministry would provide a list of approved consultants in Canada to help Kenyans from being swindled by fake recruiting agencies.

“We are aware that some Kenyans have been conned by some agencies and you therefore need to be careful so that you are not swindled. I will be providing a list of Canadian Government approved consultants (under the College of Immigration and Citizenship approved consultants,” Mutua added.

Also Read: Makau Mutua Alleges 2 Cabinet Secretaries Ruto Is Planning To Cut Their Powers After Alfred Mutua