Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Catherine Kasavuli’s Son Sends Message to President William Ruto, Recounts 2015 Meeting

By

Published

20230112 160416

Image of Sports Cs Ababu Namwamba and Martin Kasavuli

Martin Kasavuli on Thursday January 12 recounted his meeting with President William Ruto back in 2015. 

Speaking during the requiem mass of her late mother in Nairobi, Martin expressed gratitude to William Ruto for supporting him during instances when the Head of State did not have to.

“There has been a lot of speculation in media and rumours which I don’t have to speak on behalf of the President but all I want to say is thank you very much and God bless you,” Martin stated.

He recounted his meeting with the Head of State during the burial of former minister Mukhisa Kituyi’s son Ivar Makari.

“In 2015 my good friend the son of Mukhisa Kituyi passed away. I sat next to the deputy president who had graced the occasion. One thing I noticed about the President is that he read every page of the programme and he asked me questions that I should have known and I was caught flat footed,” he recounted.

Earlier in the event, Martin chose not to read a written tribute to his mother, instead sharing from his heart with the mourners the wonderful relationship they shared for over 40 years.

He described the late news anchor as a loving, caring, and understanding mother who was always present in his life. He went on to say that she was very humble and always smiled.

20230112 163418

Martin’s remarks come days after President Ruto contributed Ksh 5 million to Kasavuli’s family and waived her hospital bill at the Kenyatta National Hospital. 

This is after the family had requested help in offsetting a medical bill of Ksh 4 million.

“Our one and only President and Commander in Chief has dispatched one million shillings in support of the programs ahead of the burial of our sister Catherine Kasavuli. Apart from that he has also committed to clear the outstanding medical pending bill in the hospital,” the message read. 

Also Read: Kimani Ngujiri Explains Why He Turned Down CS Offer in Ruto’s Government

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019