Caught on camera: Security guard caught presenting himself as a police officer

Amason Kiio
A security guard has been charged with impersonating a police officer under section 101 (b) of the National Police Service Act.

Mr. Amason Mwanza Kiio was accused of presenting himself as a police officer to a member of the public, Ms. Tabitha Mutinda, on April 22, 2023.

He was allegedly accompanied by a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, who has since been handed over to the military police.

Mr. Kiio was charged with pretending to be a police officer without written authority from the Inspector General of police. He committed the alleged offense in Blue Estate, Shaurimoyo.

Ms. Mutinda reported the incident to the police after allegedly being stopped and threatened by two men who introduced themselves as police officers.

She ignored their orders to identify herself, and they subsequently stopped a boda boda rider that she had hailed. The rider was able to proceed to Shauri Moyo Police Station, where the suspects were arrested.

Mr. Kiio later told the police that he met the KDF officer at a bar, where they were drinking, and that he was escorting him out of the club after an altercation with other revelers.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 after denying the charges before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts. The case will be mentioned on May 12, 2023, and the hearing will begin on October 19, 2023.

