News

Chang’aa brewer and her gang steal over Sh200K from unsuspecting customer

Jane Njambi
A woman named Jane Njambi Muthoni, who is allegedly a chang’aa brewer, has been charged with robbery with violence along with two others, Zakaria Mwangi and Elijah Kamande Kuria.

They are accused of robbing Godfrey Kithuku Maina on January 29, 2023, in Buruburu, Nairobi. According to the prosecution, after Maina had imbibed the liquor for hours at Muthoni’s chang’aa den and paid his bill via mobile money, Muthoni allegedly saw his M-Pesa balance and called Mwangi and Kuria to harass Maina until he gave them his M-Pesa pin.

They allegedly then robbed him of Sh700 and transferred some amount of money to Muthoni before proceeding to Buruburu where they withdrew another amount.

They then moved from one estate to another, withdrawing money from Maina’s account at various M-Pesa shops. Maina lost Sh224, 960 in total.

The accused denied the charges and were released on a bond of Sh200,000 each with one surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on March 14, 2023, before hearing starts on July 11, 2023.

