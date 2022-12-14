Charlene Ruto Explains Details Of The Office Of the First Daughter, Reveals How its Funded

President William Ruto’s Daughter Charlene Ruto has explained the source of funding for her Office of the First Daughter.

In a statement on Wednesday December 14, Charlene stated that the office is a private entity and is not funded by Taxpayers money.

“The Office of the First Daughter is a private entity. It is neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers. It runs to purely facilitate the activities and any programs being run by myself,” she stated.

The first daughter explained that the office is not linked to that of his father President William Ruto.

“The office has engaged various players across the country and beyond in line with some of its objectives of championing youth-based agendas and climate change advocacy,” the statement read in part.

Charlene further rubbished claims she had ulterior motives, including setting a foundation for a political career, stating that all the work she was doing was in good faith. She called out those who were going after her, stating that she too has a voice and will use it to create opportunities for the youth.

The President’s daughter trended on Tuesday and Wednesday after a video of her introducing staff at ‘Office of the First Daughter’ went viral on social media.

“Before again I continue, I wanted to introduce quickly my team from Kenya, so I will start with the back. So this is Mike Sagana, he is one of my team members. He is a politician and he is my principal advisor in my team and this is Germain Momanyi. He is the head of trade and investment tat the office of the first daughter.” she said in the video.

A section of Kenyans who reacted online wondered when the Office of the First Daughter became constitutional. Some netizens claimed that Ngina Kenyatta, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter never attracted such attention for the 10 years her dad was in office.

