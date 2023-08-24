Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chebukati Tells Off Ekuru Aukot over 2022 General Elections 

By

Published

FotoJet 1692881981

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Thursday clashed bitterly with Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot over the 2022 general elections. 

Chebukati’s exchange with Aukot began after the former IEBC Chairperson shared a video of how the electoral body used systems while conducting the election. 

“In August 2022, Kenya held its freest, fairest and most credible election in its history. I recently presented a paper titled ‘Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Kenya’,” Chebukati captioned the video. 

His sentiments did not sit well with Aukot who castigated him and accused him of bungling the nomination process and being biased to some candidates across various parties.

Aukot also claimed that Chebukati will go down in history as the worst election boss in the country. 

“You’re fake. The nomination process was choreographed. You couldn’t understand basic constitutional provisions. You were biased to most of the candidates,” said Aukot.

He added, “When history is properly written, you will be named as the worst chairman of IEBC Kenya. After all, you were not even the best during the interviews.”

Chebukati fired back at the Thirdway Alliance leader saying he was disqualified from running for presidency because he did not meet the required qualifications.

“You did not meet the requirements to stand as a presidential candidate in 2022. Period,” Chebukati stated.

Aukot was disqualified from running in the 2022 polls by IEBC after failing to provide signatures and copies of sufficient ID cards as required by the Kenyan constitution.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Criticizes Chebukati, Boasts of Signature Collection Numbers

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020