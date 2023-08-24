Chebukati Tells Off Ekuru Aukot over 2022 General Elections 

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Thursday clashed bitterly with Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot over the 2022 general elections.

Chebukati’s exchange with Aukot began after the former IEBC Chairperson shared a video of how the electoral body used systems while conducting the election.

“In August 2022, Kenya held its freest, fairest and most credible election in its history. I recently presented a paper titled ‘Role of Technology in Improving the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Kenya’,” Chebukati captioned the video.

His sentiments did not sit well with Aukot who castigated him and accused him of bungling the nomination process and being biased to some candidates across various parties.

Aukot also claimed that Chebukati will go down in history as the worst election boss in the country.

“You’re fake. The nomination process was choreographed. You couldn’t understand basic constitutional provisions. You were biased to most of the candidates,” said Aukot.

He added, “When history is properly written, you will be named as the worst chairman of IEBC Kenya. After all, you were not even the best during the interviews.”

Chebukati fired back at the Thirdway Alliance leader saying he was disqualified from running for presidency because he did not meet the required qualifications.

“You did not meet the requirements to stand as a presidential candidate in 2022. Period,” Chebukati stated.

Aukot was disqualified from running in the 2022 polls by IEBC after failing to provide signatures and copies of sufficient ID cards as required by the Kenyan constitution.

