Chebukati Threatens To Sue Raila Odinga 

File image of Wafula Chebukati.

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has threatened to take legal action on Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

This is after Raila Odinga claimed on Sunday that Chebukati visited his home together with Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu. 

“Bwana Chebukati anasema kuna watu ambao walikuwa wanataka kumhonga yeye. Hata wale wenzake Bwana Guliye na Bwana Molu. Nataka niwaulize hao mlienda jumba ya baba kufanya nini? Waliniomba nini? Wajue ya kwamba mimi niko na picha yao wakicheza nitatoa,” he said on Sunday at Jacaranda grounds. 

Chebukati has now given him one week to produce the video evidence or to face defamation charges in court. 

The former IEBC boss said he was aggrieved by the remarks of the ODM leader. 

“Our Client is aggrieved that you took no caution or responsibility while making the adverse remarks with the consequence that our Client has suffered and continues to suffer serious reputational injury, taking into account his status and position as former Chairman of IEBC,” Chebukati’s lawyers said in letter to sent to Raila. 

‘Kindly take notice that if we do not receive the video footage demanded hereinabove, within the Demand Period, we shall be constrained to institute appropriate adverse but lawful proceedings against you,” the letter added. 

President Ruto on Monday castigated Raila for making the claims 5 months after the elections. 

Ruto questioned why the former premier did not use the video evidence at the Supreme Court during the presidential petition. 

“It begs the question if it is true what were these officials doing in your house at your invitation? Being a candidate how did you end up inviting officials of an independent body to your house? It also begs the question, you had an opportunity to bring up this evidence of alleged bribery before seven judges of the Supreme Court you did not,” Ruto asked. 

Also Read: Raila Threatens to Expose Chebukati & 2 Other Former IEBC Commissioners 

