Cherargei Asks Raila To Lower Prices Of His Gas Products

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has urged Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to lower the price of his gas products.

Speaking on Saturday March 4, The UDA Senator said that the government would be grateful if he lowers the price.

“If Raila Odinga wants to stand with Kenyans he should lower the price of gas first before going for protests. We will be grateful and we will give

him enough police officers even if it is for one month,” said Cherargei.

Raila on Wednesday February 22 demanded the Kenya Kwanza government to lower the price of basic commodities and taxes, in 14 days.

The opposition chief threatened to lead mass protests is the government fails to meet the demands.

“We’ve talked about the rising cost of basic commodities like unga, electricity, fuel, sugar and milk among others for far too long. We have complained about rising taxes and talked about children dropping out of school for lack of fees,” Raila said.

“Withdrawal of subsidies to food and education in the middle of drought and famine was reckless and heartless. Consequently, the subsidies must be restored, and the cost of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” he added.

The former Prime Minister also called for the opening of the IEBC servers and an audit conducted using a reputable firm.

“If these demands are not heeded within 14 days we shall lead Kenyans into mass action across the country to have their power back and restore their country,” he demanded.

