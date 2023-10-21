Cherargei Blames CS Namwamba For Mashujaa Day Stampede Deaths

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has blamed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his Ministry for the Mashujaa Day stampede at Kericho Green Stadium, which killed four people.

In a statement via X, Cherargei accused CS Namwamba of overseeing bad work on the stadium, which he called a shame to the government.

‘My heart goes out to the families and friends who lost their loved ones after the stampede at kericho stadium yesterday.

“The supervising ministry of sports CS Ababu must be held responsible for this unfortunate incident. This is a clear pointer of substandard work done by the ministry at the stadium. The incident embarrassed all of us. My apologies to the entire country,” said Cherargei.

The Four people died following a 3 am stampede at Kericho Green Stadium’s gate ‘C’ on Friday.

According to the Police, the stampede was caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium when she accidentally spilt the hot tea in a fire near the gate.

This resulted in an explosion which was mistaken for teargas, causing panic.

“Several people who wanted to gain entry to the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital on board station motor vehicle and county government ambulances,” police said.

The report has further revealed that 13 other people are nursing injuries as a result of the stampede. The 13 people injured include police officers.

President William Ruto also condoled with the families.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragedy at the Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations. We extend our deepest condolences and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Poleni sana,” the President said in a statement.

