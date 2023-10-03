Cherargei Goes After Bipartisan Committee After Turning Down Request To Make Oral Presentation

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has slammed the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) after being denied a chance to make an oral presentation about his memorandum.

In a statement via X, Cherargei claimed that the committee refused to give him a chance out of fear and political interests.

“Out of fear and parochial political interests the National Dialogue committee (NADCO) has refused my appearance before the committee for my earthquake presentation. They have cowed out of emotional blackmail and herd mentality,” he said.

He went on to say the move was discrimination against the constitution.

“I am exploring the option of legislative intervention in our proposals through the Parliamentary process,” he added.

The bipartisan committee in a letter to the Nandi Senator said it would consider using his written memoranda and not an oral presentation.

“Reference is made to our earlier letter dated 25th September, 2023. We regret to inform you that we shall not hold the meeting as earlier communicated,” the committee said.

“In light of the foregoing, the Committee shall consider your written memoranda as earlier submitted.”

Senator Cherargei is proposing the extension of Presidential term limit to 7 years, Reintroduction of the office of the Prime Minister, Constitutional backing for the (CDF) and Ward Development Fund, anr Veto powers of the Senate.

“The extension of the oral submission is not optional since many Kenyans and other stakeholders still have many issues needed to be addressed to the Committee,” Cherargei said in a letter to NADCO.

