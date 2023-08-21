Connect with us

Cherargei Goes After CS Ababu Namwamba Over Mismanagement Of Sports 

1669812947803 kip

File image of Samson Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has yet again slammed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba over mismanagement of the Ministry. 

Cherargei in a tweet on Sunday August 20 accused the Ministry of Sports officials of flying their ‘girl friends’ at expense of athletes. 

He called on the Senate and the National Assembly to summon CS Namwamba over the matter. 

The UDA Senator further alleged that female athletes are being harassed by officials from the Ministry of Sports. 

“Cs Ababu continues to mismanage into oblivion our beloved sports. How can ministry officials fly first class with their girlfriends to Olympics Budapest, Hungary at the expense of our athletes ?” He posed. 

“Our female athletes are being exploited sexually & economically! 

Parliament must summon CS sports to avert disastrous mismanagement of our sports,” Cherargei added.

His remarks come days after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah stated that the Ministry of Sports must be held accountable for their failure to acknowledge the Kenyan athletes.

“It is extremely sad that such good ambassadors of our country can leave the country without due recognition of the ministry charged with that responsibility,” he noted.

The Kikuyu MP apologized to the athletes on behalf of the government and vowed to ensure CS Namwamba is held accountable. 

“You are not made a minister in this country, to fly flags in the streets and bulldoze your way through traffic – you’re made a minister to serve the people. And if you’re made a minister of sports you must serve sportsmen and women of our country,” Ichung’wah asserted. 

