Cherargei Lobbies For New Chebukati Appointment

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has requested President William Ruto to appoint former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati to his government.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UDA Senator said that Chebukati showcased his bravery during the announcement of the August, 2022 polls despite intimidation and blackmail from the previous regime.

“Wafula Chebukati should be appointed to government to continue serving Kenyans. He cannot be intimidated or blackmailed. He is a man with strong resolve he can’t be swayed,” Cherargei said.

Attorney General Justin Muturi expressed similar sentiments, pleading with President William Ruto not to allow Chebukati to retire.

“Let us emulate Chebukati’s work. You are not retiring. I hope this administration led by Ruto finds some other place for you to continue leading this country with that kind of resolve,” Muturi said.

Chebukati marked his last day at the electoral body on Tuesday as he handed over his exit report to President William Ruto.

In his last address, Chebukati mentioned the challenges he faced as in the commission and how he managed to keep the boat sailing at the most difficult moment.

“I was appointed the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on January 18, 2017, for a constitutional term of six years. Yesterday I completed my term. It has been an honour,” he said.

Chebukati expressed his satisfaction with his work as Chair of the IEBC, saying he left it with solid governance structures and a stable permanent secretariat.

“To the IEBC staff, thank you for working tirelessly and with dedication despite difficult circumstances at times. You are the true heroes,” he said.

“To the future commission, fidelity to the law is the key to success at IEBC. God bless IEBC. God bless Kenya,” he added.

