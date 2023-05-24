Connect with us

News

China Responds To Reports Of Hacking Kenyan Government

By

Published

images (4)

The Chinese Government has distanced itself from reports that it infiltrated the Kenyan Government’s systems to find relevant information regarding Kenya’s debt status.

China Embassy Nairobi in a statement on Wednesday May 24 stated the reports were false and misleading. 

“The said false report is groundless, far-fetched and sheer nonsense. Hacking is a common threat to all countries and China is also a victim of cyber attack. China consistently and firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms. 

“Tracing the source of cyber attacks is a complex technical issue. Moreover, it is a highly sensitive political issue to pin the label of cyber attack to a certain government without solid evidence,” the statement read in part. 

China maintained it has a good relationship with Kenya saying it has 60 years of diplomatic relations with Kenya. 

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago, especially since the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the partnership of equals between China and Kenya has been developing robustly, with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to both sides,” China stated.

The Asian giant further stated that the relationship with Kenya is determined by the people and attempts to destroy the relationship will fail.  

“Whether the cooperation between China and Kenya is good or not, the people of the two countries have the most say. Any attempt to sow discord between China and Kenya is doomed to failure and will only disgrace oneself,” The statement added. 

This comes after Reuters published a report accusing Chinese hackers of targeting the government over ballooning debt.

According to the report, hackers targeted ministries and state departments. Reuters alleged that the hackers monitored the systems for years contravening Privacy and Data rules.

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates Chebukati's Wife To Plum Government Job 

