Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

China Square Does Not Benefit Hustlers – Moses Kuria 

By

Published

fp3PX34fkeyaSj3fvQmRiUzTPNcrwl9B8za0Q6Ud

File image of CS Moses Kuria

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary now says that China Square is a middle-class conspiracy that does not benefit hustlers. 

While appearing before the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee on Wednesday March 8, Kuria stated that many individuals who shop at China Square were individuals who owned cars. 

“Yesterday, they counted 2000 vehicles. This is a middle class conspiracy and it has nothing to do with the hustlers who hold the bulk of the economy.

“I cannot frustrate investors but some people are dumping (fake products) on us,” said Kuria. 

The former MP argued that there was no bus stop close to the hub to serve the low income earning Kenyans. 

“This China Square. Is there a matatu stage there? So who is shopping at China Square? These are people driving; the middle class of this country. 

“That middle-class man who is shopping there has paid fees for his children, but that real hustler of Dandora struggling to sell fish does not know where the next meal is going to come from,” Kuria argued. 

He however revealed plans to establish a Kenya Square aimed at supporting local traders.

“We have not forced anyone to close their business. But I maintain we should not discourage our traders.  I have a duty to speak for the Nyamakima trader. The Middle class want to buy cheap. I continue supporting local manufacturing. We want to have our own Kenya Square,” he stated. 

His remarks come a day after China Square resumed operations following an agreement between the Kenyan Government and Chinese traders.

China square was closed indefinitely on February 26 following claims that it had driven local traders out of business. 

Also Read: Real Owners Of China Square Revealed (Details)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019