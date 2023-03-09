China Square Does Not Benefit Hustlers – Moses Kuria 

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary now says that China Square is a middle-class conspiracy that does not benefit hustlers.

While appearing before the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee on Wednesday March 8, Kuria stated that many individuals who shop at China Square were individuals who owned cars.

“Yesterday, they counted 2000 vehicles. This is a middle class conspiracy and it has nothing to do with the hustlers who hold the bulk of the economy.

“I cannot frustrate investors but some people are dumping (fake products) on us,” said Kuria.

The former MP argued that there was no bus stop close to the hub to serve the low income earning Kenyans.

“This China Square. Is there a matatu stage there? So who is shopping at China Square? These are people driving; the middle class of this country.

“That middle-class man who is shopping there has paid fees for his children, but that real hustler of Dandora struggling to sell fish does not know where the next meal is going to come from,” Kuria argued.

He however revealed plans to establish a Kenya Square aimed at supporting local traders.

“We have not forced anyone to close their business. But I maintain we should not discourage our traders. I have a duty to speak for the Nyamakima trader. The Middle class want to buy cheap. I continue supporting local manufacturing. We want to have our own Kenya Square,” he stated.

His remarks come a day after China Square resumed operations following an agreement between the Kenyan Government and Chinese traders.

China square was closed indefinitely on February 26 following claims that it had driven local traders out of business.

Also Read: Real Owners Of China Square Revealed (Details)