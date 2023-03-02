Chinese Embassy Issues Statement on China Square, Makes Plea to President Ruto

The Chinese Embassy has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding China Square Limited.

In a statement on March 1, 2023 the embassy asked the Kenyan government to protect the interests of Chinese nationals and their enterprises.

The Embassy noted that they also support its citizens doing business in Kenya in line with local laws.

“The Embassy has taken note of the recent situation on the issue of “China Square”, and would like to reiterate that the Embassy supports deepening trade and investment cooperation between China and Kenya, and supports Chinese enterprises and Chinese citizens in conducting business in accordance with Kenyan laws and regulations,” the statement read in part.

The Embassy asked President Ruto to intervene in the China Square issue so as to create good relations between Chinese investors and traders.

“We hope that the Kenyan government will protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and Chinese citizens, and create an inclusive and friendly business environment, so as to better promote China-Kenya practical cooperation and bring benefit to our two countries and two peoples,” the statement added.

The statements come even as China Square remains closed indefinitely following claims from Nairobi traders who accused the store of unfair competition.

“This decision has been made to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy, in order to better serve our customers and meet their needs. We are also considering the possibility of cooperating with local traders to enhance our offerings and better integrate with the community.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that you will understand our need to take this action,” China Square announced.

