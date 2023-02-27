Chinese Investors Table Demands To Government After Moses Kuria’s Remarks On China Square 

Chinese investors in Kenya have issued a statement after China Square was closed indefinitely.

In the statement issued on Sunday February 26 by the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce (KCCC) the investors asked the government to guarantee them a conducive business environment.

They referenced Trade CS Moses Kuria’s remarks on China Square noting that the decision was made without any consultations from all parties involved.

“We feel discriminated and don’t sit well with the remarks of the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry to Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor to buy out the lease for China Square at the Unicity Mall.

“This was uttered without any further consultations from all parties involved and not considering the repercussions of such statements which are contrary to Kenya’s investment promotion and protection regime that has always been equitable, non-arbitrary and non-discriminatory,” the investors stated.

They also noted that their role in employment creation is in line with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto of bringing the cost of living down.

“We are therefore requesting the Government of Kenya for a healthy environment to enable us to do business and trade in peace and contribute to Kenya’s growth and development through employment creation and contribution to Kenya’s tax revenue.The Chinese Nationals are open to working and collaborating with Kenyan traders to lower the cost of living for Kenyans. Our goal is not to compete but rather, to develop our economies,” the statement added.

CS Kuria had on Friday asked Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina to consider leasing the China Square space to local traders.

“I have today given an offer to Prof. Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa and Eastleigh Traders Association. We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya as manufacturers, not traders,” Kuria stated.

Also Read: Meet China Square’s Cheng Lei who Sells sh10 Million on a bad day