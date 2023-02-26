Connect with us

CITAM Church Condemns Supreme Court’s Ruling on LGBTQ Association

CITAM og image
The Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) church in Kenya has expressed its disagreement with a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the freedom of association for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Supreme Court had ruled that denying LGBTQ+ members the right to register as an NGO due to homosexuality being illegal in the country was discriminatory. However, the CITAM presiding bishop, Calisto Odede, questioned the ruling, suggesting that other illegal practitioners such as paedophiles and those involved in incest should also be granted their freedom of association if the LGBTQ+ community is allowed.

Bishop Odede stated that the church would not shy away from condemning such rulings, as promoting homosexual behaviour is against African cultural norms and Christian doctrines. According to the bishop, the church views homosexual behaviour as a sin since it goes against God’s created order for family and human relationships.

He called on Kenyans of moral integrity to reject the Supreme Court ruling, claiming that it would erode societal norms in the country.

Other religious leaders have also criticized the ruling, including clerics from the Redeemed Gospel Church of Kenya. Archbishop Arthur Kitonga argued that allowing LGBTQ+ individuals could bring curses to the country since it would amount to breaking the laws of God.

Reverend Joseph Ngutu of the Redeemed Gospel Church Tala added that the courts should ensure that their rulings align with biblical teachings. Archbishop Kitonga plans to organize a meeting with all Church leaders to come up with a uniform voice on the issue, urging leaders not to remain silent.

The ruling by the Supreme Court is seen as a significant step towards equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya. However, religious leaders continue to oppose the idea, citing religious and cultural reasons. The ongoing debate highlights the need for continued dialogue and education to promote acceptance and understanding of diversity in all aspects of society.

