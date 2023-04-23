Civil Servants To Be Deducted 3% Of Their Salaries – President Ruto 

President Ruto has announced that civil servants would be deducted 3% of their salary from next month.

Speaking on Sunday April 23 during a church service at Friends Church (Quakers) in Donholm, Nairobi, President Ruto said the deductions will be channeled to the House Fund.

The Head of State noted that the deductions will aid Kenyans in accessing affordable housing.

“Every Kenyan will be able to contribute 3 percent of their salary towards affordable housing. For every 3 percent someone saves, the employer will be required by law to save an extra 3 per cent.

“As a government, we will be at the forefront in implementing this. For all employees of the government – approximately 700,000 – we will be saving 3 per cent for them after they have made their own 3 per cent contribution,” Ruto announced.

He at the same time revealed that increasing contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) kitty has seen the country double the amount saved within two months.

“We must be a country that thinks about tomorrow. I want to tell you the good news; in just two months we have doubled the amount of money that we are saving as a country,” Ruto said.

He added, “I want to promise you that we will build a big fund so that instead of us borrowing from friends and other countries we will be doing how they are doing; they borrow money from their own people and pay them interest that we pay those that have lend us money.”

Ruto acknowledged that Kenya is still far behind other nations in terms of progress, but added that it will be possible.

