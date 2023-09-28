Connect with us

News

CJ Martha Koome Issues New Order on Payment Of Fines and Cash Bails

By

Published

20220831 200759

Chief Justice Martha Koome has issued new guidelines on processing cash bail and payment of court fines.

In a statement on Thursday, September 28, CJ Koome ordered that cash bails and fines be processed in open court subsequently to enhance transparency in the Judiciary.

She noted that the new guidelines align with the Judiciary’s adoption of technology using the Case Management System.

“These guidelines address the concerns of court users and harness technology to streamline the process. One notable change is that the processing of payments will now occur in open court, increasing transparency,” said Koome.

The chief justice said that the new guidelines require pleas to be registered by 9 am adding that court user committees will provide guidance in cases where this is not possible.

Koome also directed that there should be two court assistants during pleas taking with one mandated to help in the process of the cash bails.

“The first assistant will support the magistrate with various court duties, while the second assistant will handle the processing of fine and cash bail payments. This includes generating invoices, providing copies to the accused facilitating payments through the online portal,” she stated.

For the accused individuals who cannot make payments in open court, Koome said they will ‎receive an invoice and be given a reasonable period to settle their fines or cash ‎bail.

The Chief Justice added that committal warrants will be prepared for those who fail to pay by 4 p.m. ‎on the day of their plea.‎

Also Read: Meet CJ Martha Koome’s Beautiful Daughter Kagwiria and the Powerful International Job She Does

