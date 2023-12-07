Connect with us

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o Narrates How DCI Tricked and Arrested Her

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has come out to reveal details leading to her arrest.

Speaking on Wednesday night during an interview with Citizen TV, Nyakang’o disclosed she was trailed by DCI detectives on Monday evening while heading from the Karen Golf Club.

When she arrived home, the detectives who had been following her got out of the car and approached her, introduced themselves and informed Nyakang’o that she needed to record a statement at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

“One of the officers advised me to get clothing that would keep me warm and I did not understand. I was taken to the CBK department that deals with fraud and never recorded a statement. The officers informed me that they had been directed to take me to Mombasa and advised my husband to head back home,”Nyakang’o stated.

The COB went on to disclose she was taken to Mombasa on Monday night and arrived the next morning at 7:30 a.m. She added that the detectives who accompanied her to Mombasa handed her over to their colleagues in Mombasa before she was brought before the court.

Nyakang’o was charged with conspiracy to defraud, operating an unlicensed Sacco, forgery, and uttering false documents. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail.

During the interview with Citizen Tv,  Nyakang’o also raised concern over the circumstances of her arrest, wondering why she was the only one of the 11 accused to be charged.

Nyakang’o further denied the allegations leveled against her and expresseded her willingness to clear her name from the charges.

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence On Margaret Nyakang’o’s Arrest

