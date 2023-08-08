Cop Arrested After Shooting Dead His Boss in Nakuru 

A police officer attached to Nakuru Police Station has been apprehended after he allegedly shot dead his boss in a shocking incident on Tuesday morning in Nakuru County.

Nakuru County Police Commandant Samwel Ndanyi while confirming the incident said the constable who has been identified as Jackson Konga shot a police sergeant, known as Christopher Kimeli around 5 am.

“This morning around 5am it was reported by one of our officers who heard gunshots. He reported that one sergeant by the name Kimeli had been shot by one of his colleagues; a police constable by the name Konga,” Ndanyi told the press.

“The cause of the shooting is not yet known. We are yet to know what transpired that led to constable Konga shooting his supervisor.”

According to the Nakuru Police boss, Konga was on duty when he committed the crime while Kimeli had just signed off from work and was planning to pick up his child from school when he was shot dead.

Konga is said to have rushed into hiding after he realized the gravity of the situation and the potential ramifications.

His colleagues quickly began a manhunt and hunted him down using leads and tips from members of the public.

Preliminary reports show that the slain cop was shot in the back near the chest area, and the bullet penetrated his body. The victim was also shot at close range, according to detectives.

The weapon which is suspected to have been used by the cop has been confiscated.

Investigations have commenced to establish the motive of the incident.

