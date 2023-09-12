Connect with us

Court Blocks ODM From Expelling MP 

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has blocked the ODM Party from expelling Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo. 

This is after Odhiambo moved to the tribunal on Monday seeking orders to stay his expulsion.  

PPDT in a ruling on Tuesday certified the matter as urgent  and stayed Odhiambo’s expulsion pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

“That in the interim and pending the hearing and determination of this Application, this Honorable Tribunal hereby issues interim conservatory orders staying and/or halting the implementation and/or enforcement of the decision of the 1st Respondent to expel the Complainant, Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, from the membership of the 1st Respondent, Orange Democratic Party,” the PPDT ruled.

The Tribunal also granted orders blocking the ODM party from removing Odhiambo from any parliamentary committee. 

“That in the interim and pending the hearing and determination of this Application, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues interim orders barring the 1st Respondent from removing the Complainant, Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, as a committee member of the Departmental Committee on Energy and Members Service and Facilities Committee in the National Assembly.”

The Gem MP also obtained orders blocking the Registrar of Political Parties from removing him from the ODM party members list.

“Tribunal hereby issues interim orders barring the 2nd Respondent from effecting and/or enforcing the decision of the 1st Respondent by removing the Complainant, Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, as a member of the 1st Respondent, Orange Democratic Movement,” PPDT stated. 

Odhiambo was among the five MPs that were expelled from ODM last week others included; Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South),  Gideon Ochanda( Bondo) and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

Also Read: Sifuna Warns Jalang’o Of 2027 Election After His ODM Expulsion 

