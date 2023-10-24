Court Extends Orders Blocking Deployment of Police To Haiti

The High Court on Tuesday, October 24 extended orders halting the deployment of police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

Justice Chacha Mwita directed the involved parties to file their court papers and appear in court for highlighting on November 9.

“The court has extended the interim orders stopping the deployment of Kenya police to Haiti until the petition is determined. We are back in court on 9th November 2023,” said Ekuru Aukot.

The Third Way Alliance Party leader had moved to court to sue the government and block the deployment of at least 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean nation.

Aukot argued that the deployment is in gross violation of the constitution adding that Kenya has not ratified any law or treaty to allow the deployment of police officers outside the country.

The High Court first blocked the deployment on October 9 after Aukot filed the petition.

“That a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until 24th October 2023,” Justice Mwita directed.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) earlier this month approved the deployment of one thousand police officers to Haiti.

Other countries that are expected to join in the multi-national peace mission in include; the Bahamas Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda.

The officers are scheduled to be deployed to the Caribbean nation by January 2024.

The National Police Service has already started the process of selecting police officers who are set to be deployed for Haiti’s peace mission.

Also Read: Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With Diplomatic Corps At State House